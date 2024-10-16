International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Update

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. 110,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,695. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $601.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.81.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $171.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. International Money Express’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 3,421.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 692,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 673,178 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 46.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 477,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 152,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 92.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 92,154 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 83.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

