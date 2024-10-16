Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $617.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.98. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

