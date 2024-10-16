Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $478.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $496.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,522.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $494.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.