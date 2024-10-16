Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
INUV opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
Read More
