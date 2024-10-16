Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

INUV opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

