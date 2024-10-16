Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 254,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 287,938 shares.The stock last traded at $16.80 and had previously closed at $16.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 437,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 53,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 155,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

