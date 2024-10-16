Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (IGET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.13 on November 22nd

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust stock opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.22. Invesco Global Equity Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 266 ($3.47) and a one year high of GBX 314 ($4.10).

Get Invesco Global Equity Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Global Equity Income Trust

In other news, insider Sue Inglis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £75,500 ($98,589.71).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Equity Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.