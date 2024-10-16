Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.45 and last traded at $101.45, with a volume of 471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.69.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.48. The company has a market cap of $955.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWB. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

