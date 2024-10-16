Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

QQQM opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.00. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

