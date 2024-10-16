Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.6% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.85. 34,690,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,221,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $473.79 and a 200-day moving average of $463.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.