Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.5% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $490.31 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.10.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

