Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $487.57 and last traded at $490.53. Approximately 6,797,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 39,060,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.85.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.10.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.