Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 582.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.60. The stock had a trading volume of 694,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,479. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

