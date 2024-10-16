Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Client First Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 652.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,557 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

