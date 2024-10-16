Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up 2.7% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 918,032 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $163,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of XLG stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

