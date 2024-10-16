Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,068 Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS)

Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPLS. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VPLS traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $78.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,151. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
