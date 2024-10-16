Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,196,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,057. The company has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

