Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $835,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FELV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.41. 81,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,956. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $31.63.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

