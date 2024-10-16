Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $256,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. 31,227,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,735,264. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

