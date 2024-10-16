Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 31,282 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 109.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,282 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,816,000 after purchasing an additional 672,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,818,000 after acquiring an additional 825,448 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,689,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,774,000 after purchasing an additional 111,480 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,874,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after buying an additional 65,956 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,899. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

