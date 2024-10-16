Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,270,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,647,000 after purchasing an additional 331,322 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,658,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,146,000 after purchasing an additional 705,436 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $128,982,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,778,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,406,000 after buying an additional 152,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 2,414,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,303,000 after buying an additional 144,908 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFCF traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

