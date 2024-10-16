Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 258 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,463,037 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.