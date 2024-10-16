Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October 16th (ADSK, AGIO, ALIM, ALNY, AMS, AMSWA, APLS, AR, ASUR, BBIO)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, October 16th:

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR). They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART). They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD). They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS). They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB). They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT). They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). They issued a sector perform rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

