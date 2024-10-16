Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October 16th (ADSK, AGIO, ALIM, ALNY, AMS, AMSWA, APLS, AR, ASUR, BBIO)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, October 16th:

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Get Autodesk Inc alerts:

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR). They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART). They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD). They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS). They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB). They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT). They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). They issued a sector perform rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.