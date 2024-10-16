Investments & Financial Planning LLC Acquires 566 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up about 4.7% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of URTH opened at $156.97 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $158.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

