Investments & Financial Planning LLC Sells 270 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

