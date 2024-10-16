Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Short Interest Down 8.0% in September

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Invivyd by 68.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Invivyd in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invivyd by 4,434.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 82,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVVD traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 57,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Invivyd has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Invivyd ( NASDAQ:IVVD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invivyd will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

