Iofina (LON:IOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.15 ($0.22), with a volume of 112803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Iofina in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,715.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

