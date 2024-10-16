iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,930,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 56,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of IQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. 5,104,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,363,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.07. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nomura Securities raised iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

