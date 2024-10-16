iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $101.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.79.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

