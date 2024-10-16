iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Lifted by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

