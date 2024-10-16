iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,537,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.07. 697,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,130. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.55. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
