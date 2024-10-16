iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,537,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.07. 697,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,130. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.55. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

