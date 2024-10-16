iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.26. 212,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

