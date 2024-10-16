iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 848,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,922. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.