iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.23 and last traded at $119.16, with a volume of 118357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.68.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core High Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 38,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 136.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 94,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 54,652 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 92,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

