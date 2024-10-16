iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 840,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 281,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,463,037 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average is $74.43.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

