iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

IEFA stock opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

