iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.7% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 57,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 66,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $117.14. 2,946,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,308. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.35. The company has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.