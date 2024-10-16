iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.29 and last traded at $97.28, with a volume of 279040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.43.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5824 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
