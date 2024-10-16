iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.29 and last traded at $97.28, with a volume of 279040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.43.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5824 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.