iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 41,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 251,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

