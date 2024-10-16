iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Bought by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

