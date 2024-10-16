iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.85. 207,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,713. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

