iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 254.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

