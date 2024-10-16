iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

