iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Down 11.1% in September

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUS. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $58.55. 2,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

