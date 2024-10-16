iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 0.9% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,539,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 50,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

