iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,585,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.21. 419,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,611. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $384.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

