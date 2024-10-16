iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $379.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $384.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

