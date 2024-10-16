iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,003,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $379.97 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $384.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

