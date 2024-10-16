iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.11. The company had a trading volume of 399,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,702. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $193.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.