iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Stage Harbor Financial LLC

Stage Harbor Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWD opened at $192.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $193.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

