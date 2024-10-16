iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $292.79 and last traded at $291.91, with a volume of 49594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $287.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.22 and its 200-day moving average is $268.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 206.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,728,000 after buying an additional 183,480 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,602,000. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,062,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,521,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

